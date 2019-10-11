|
ALFORD, Alonzo Celebration of Life Services for Alonzo Alford will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Agape Wholistic Life Changing Ministries, 2200 Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA. Interment Camp Memorial Park. Family will receive relatives and friends TONIGHT from 6-8 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories: Wife, Romenia; Son, Alvry (Lucita); Daughter, Alisha; grandson, Austin; one brother; two sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019