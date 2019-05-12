BRAUSE, Alta Mary Alta Donovan Brause of Marietta, GA passed peacefully on May 6, 2019 at the age of 72. Alta was born and raised on Long Island NY and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Alta was preceded in death by her father Wallis Donovan, survived by her husband of 49 years Arthur Brause, daughter Amy Brause, son Alex Brause and granddaughter Emily Brause, mother Maxine Donovan, sisters Dee Anne Grebinar and Stephanie Hatton-Ward, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A New Yorker at heart, in 1975 Alta and her family moved to Marietta from Forest Hills NY to find real Southern hospitality and enjoy the wonderful weather. It was here Alta found a new welcoming home where so many neighbors and friends were also from places elsewhere! Whatever Alta did she made a real difference, her many interests usually involved children where her creativity and personality left it's indelible mark. For years Alta was the Administrative Assistant to the Director of the Casa Bambini Montessori School and then years as the Costume Designer for the Dance Stop Performing Company. More recently Alta was the Liturgy Administrator at Transfiguration Catholic Church until retiring in 2011 when a ruptured brain aneurysm changed everything! As a self taught liturgist at TCC, Alta established much of the training still used for educating parish youth and adults serving at Mass as Altar Servers, Lectors and Eucharistic Ministers. Alta had a great sense of humor and loved cooking and reading, which were all combined in one of her favorite activities with dear friends, Book Club - where the Book was only an excuse to get together to eat, drink and laugh! Alta's other loves were gardening where she had a green thumb, reading both local newspapers every day to solve the crosswords, jumble and cryptoquip, check out new recipes, and scan the Obits! Alta was recognized numerous times for submitting and winning various recipe contests held by the Marietta Daily Journal and was honored by Meals on Wheels for her many years of service delivering MOW to Cobb County Seniors. In short (with no pun intended as Alta took great pride in being less than 5 feet tall), Alta loved people and was loved in return! Throughout her life Alta made many friends and influenced them in positive ways, the way real friends do! While Alta is gone, she is not forgotten, as she is fondly remembered always by those who knew and loved her! The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14th from 5:00 - 7:30 PM at Mayes Ward Dobbins Marietta, 180 Church Street, Marietta GA 30060 with a Wake service at 7:30 PM with Deacon David Fragale presiding. Funeral Mass and Reception will be Wednesday, May 15th, 10:30 AM at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta GA 30066 with Monsignor Pat Bishop presiding. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to your or Transfiguration Catholic Church, 1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta GA 30066, Transfiguration.com. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-428-1511 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019