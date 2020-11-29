1/1
Alton Hopkins
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOPKINS, Alton Hunter

Alton Hunter Hopkins "Al", age 82, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 14, 2020 after a long illness. Al was born on November 8, 1938 in Brunswick, Georgia to Kathryn Perry Hopkins and John Hunter Hopkins Jr.

Al grew up in Brunswick graduating from Glynn Academy in 1956. He graduated from Duke University in 1960 where he was a member of Sigma Nu and the Duke Swim Team. In 1963 he graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law. After marrying Virginia "Ginnie" Collier in Brunswick in 1964 the couple moved to Atlanta where Al began his legal career. He was particularly drawn to fiduciary law which was the primary focus of his practice through the years.

Al was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church. He was a Captain (Ret.) in the United States Naval Reserve Judge Advocate General's Corps. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Piedmont Driving Club. Other memberships have included the Capital City Club, the Buckhead Lions Club and the Midtown Atlanta Rotary Club. Community activities very special to Al have included: President, the Atlanta Duke Alumni Club, the High Museum of Art, Scout Troop 298 Northside United Methodist Church and long time support of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Family was of great importance to Al. He will be remembered as a true gentleman and a devoted husband, father and grandfather who always put family, friends and clients before himself. He enjoyed sharing his love of golf, horticulture, literature and classical music with family and friends especially golfing with his daughter, Virginia, and reading with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Ginnie, his daughter Virginia Collier Hopkins, his son Thomas Downing Hopkins and his wife Carolyn, grandchildren Eleanor Ruth Hopkins, Thomas Downing Hopkins, Jr. and John Hunter Hopkins, his sister-in-law Carol Ann Narozniak, brother-in-law Edward Narozniak, nieces Missy Watts and Molly Davis, and great niece and nephew Carolina and Chance Watts.

Due to the current pandemic a service for Al will be held at Christ Church, Frederica, on St. Simons Island at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 1575 Northeast Expressway Atlanta, Georgia 30329.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved