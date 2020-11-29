HOPKINS, Alton Hunter



Alton Hunter Hopkins "Al", age 82, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 14, 2020 after a long illness. Al was born on November 8, 1938 in Brunswick, Georgia to Kathryn Perry Hopkins and John Hunter Hopkins Jr.



Al grew up in Brunswick graduating from Glynn Academy in 1956. He graduated from Duke University in 1960 where he was a member of Sigma Nu and the Duke Swim Team. In 1963 he graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law. After marrying Virginia "Ginnie" Collier in Brunswick in 1964 the couple moved to Atlanta where Al began his legal career. He was particularly drawn to fiduciary law which was the primary focus of his practice through the years.



Al was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church. He was a Captain (Ret.) in the United States Naval Reserve Judge Advocate General's Corps. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Piedmont Driving Club. Other memberships have included the Capital City Club, the Buckhead Lions Club and the Midtown Atlanta Rotary Club. Community activities very special to Al have included: President, the Atlanta Duke Alumni Club, the High Museum of Art, Scout Troop 298 Northside United Methodist Church and long time support of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.



Family was of great importance to Al. He will be remembered as a true gentleman and a devoted husband, father and grandfather who always put family, friends and clients before himself. He enjoyed sharing his love of golf, horticulture, literature and classical music with family and friends especially golfing with his daughter, Virginia, and reading with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife Ginnie, his daughter Virginia Collier Hopkins, his son Thomas Downing Hopkins and his wife Carolyn, grandchildren Eleanor Ruth Hopkins, Thomas Downing Hopkins, Jr. and John Hunter Hopkins, his sister-in-law Carol Ann Narozniak, brother-in-law Edward Narozniak, nieces Missy Watts and Molly Davis, and great niece and nephew Carolina and Chance Watts.



Due to the current pandemic a service for Al will be held at Christ Church, Frederica, on St. Simons Island at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 1575 Northeast Expressway Atlanta, Georgia 30329.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



