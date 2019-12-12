Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
The Kappa Memorial Service of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., SW
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
80 Walnut St., SW,
Interment
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Hayesville Baptist Church Cemetery
Haynesville, GA
Alton Moultrie Obituary
MOULTRIE, Alton J. A. Funeral service for Mr. Alton J. A. Moultrie, husband of Mrs. Velma Moultrie, will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., SW, Rev. Dr. Richard D. Wills, Sr., Pastor, Rev. Angela Sutton, officiating. Interment, Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1 PM at Hayesville Baptist Church Cemetery, Haynesville, GA. The Kappa Memorial Service of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will be held on Thursday, (THIS EVENING) at the church at 6 PM (THIS IS A CLOSED SERVICE) Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church on the morning of the service. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 12, 2019
