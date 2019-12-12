|
MOULTRIE, Alton J. A. Funeral service for Mr. Alton J. A. Moultrie, husband of Mrs. Velma Moultrie, will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., SW, Rev. Dr. Richard D. Wills, Sr., Pastor, Rev. Angela Sutton, officiating. Interment, Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1 PM at Hayesville Baptist Church Cemetery, Haynesville, GA. The Kappa Memorial Service of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will be held on Thursday, (THIS EVENING) at the church at 6 PM (THIS IS A CLOSED SERVICE) Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church on the morning of the service. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 12, 2019