Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cumming Baptist Church
115 Church Street
Cumming, GA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Cumming Baptist Church
115 Church Street
Cumming, GA
View Map
1948 - 2019
Alvin Fowler Obituary
FOWLER, Alvin Claud Alvin Claud Fowler, 71, a native of Forsyth County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Alvin worked for over 25 years in the Department of Family and Children Services, retiring in 2004 as Director of Forsyth County DFCS. Alvin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cecilia McClure Fowler; children, Claudia (Terry) Butler of Canton, Courtney (James) Smith of Buford and Andrew Fowler (Christina Kwan) of Scottsdale, AZ; seven grandchildren, Bri and Blake Butler, Lofton, Marlo, Elise, Barrett and Archer Smith; brother, Adrian Fowler of Peachtree Corners and sister, Andrea (Homer) Jordan of Austell. Memorial services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 2 PM, at Cumming Baptist Church with Dr. Jamie Archer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 3 PM - 5 PM, and 7 PM - 9 PM, and Thursday at the church from 1 PM, until the time of the service. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave.., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2019
