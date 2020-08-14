1/
Alvin Halpern
HALPERN, Alvin Alvin Halpern, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 13th. He was born at the old Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, the only child of Aaron and Mary Halpern. He attended Boys High where he was all state in basketball and baseball. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of Tau Epsilon Pi. At the age of fifteen, Alvin met Sherry King, the love of his life, at the Progressive Club. They began dating and were married at the age of nineteen. They were married for 70 years and enjoyed raising their four children. He was an avid reader, a life master in bridge and passionate about his golf game. He owned several businesses in his lifetime and was proud to be partners with his sons. He and Sherry travelled extensively, loved cruising and lived in Boca Raton during the season. He was predeceased by daughter, Debra Bernes (Gary) He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Sherry; daughter, Gail Holzer (Gil); son, Jay (Barbara); son, Marty (Lisa); grandchildren, Alex (Alli) Halpern, Andy Halpern, Katie (Drew) Groner, Lance (Tammy) Levitt, Lanie (Jordan) Genee, Lewis (Rachael) Halpern, Matthew (Heather) Bernes, Melissa (Richard) Prusan, Neil (Emily) Halpern; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The William Breman Jewish Home, Ahavath Achim Synagogue, or the charity of one's choice. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is limited to immediate family only. The funeral will be streamed online at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 14th. Refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the Zoom link. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral
03:00 PM
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
