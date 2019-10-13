|
|
JONES, Jr., Alvin A Alvin A. Jones, Jr. (AKA Bill) passed from this life peacefully in his home. He went to be with his Lord and savior on October 11, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on January 28, 1933 in Atlanta, GA. He owned and operated Jones Flowers on Cascade Ave., Atlanta, GA, until he retired in December 1999. He also worked part-time at Nickey Gregory Co., in Forest Part, GA. He spent most of his time on his farm that he loved so much. Bill was in the Naval Reserves from January 28, 1954 through January 27, 1962, and he received an Honorable Discharge. He joined the Masons in August 1964 and became Master Mason on September 29, 1964. He was a member of Cascade Masonic Lodge #94 in Atlanta, GA. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Larry Stanford. Loving memories remain with his wife, Mary; sons, Hoot (Cindy) Jones and Russ (Joy) Stanford; daughter, Cheryl (Nickey) Gregory; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Woolsey Baptist Church, Woolsey, GA with Reverend Chuck Chambers officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woolsey Baptist Church, https://woolseybaptist.org/. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019