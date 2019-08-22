|
ANDREWS, Alvonia Funeral Services for Alvonia Andrews of Atlanta, GA will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 11:00 AM at the Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Interment Summer Hill Baptist Church, 3570 Miller Bottom Rd, Loganville, GA 30052. Gregory B. Levett And Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel, 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale., GA 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019