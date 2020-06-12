Alyce Fowlks
FOWLKS, Alyce Mrs. Alyce Fowlks of Atlanta passed away on June 5, 2020. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Valeria Lynne Fowlks; grand daughter, Kayla Mone' Fowlks; and a host of other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 12, 2020.
