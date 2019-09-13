|
CHAPEL, Amanda Jane Celebration of Life Services for Sister Amanda "Janey" Chapel, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Avenue, Atlanta, with remains placed instate at 9:00 A.M. The Dr. Reverend William E. Flippin, Sr., Senior Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Vicki Williams; nieces and nephews, Minister Patricia A. Martin (Prince), Dianne Maddox, Felton H. Sutton (Barbara), Charlie L. Sutton, DeNorris Sutton (Debra), William G. Sutton, R. Micah Story (Sherry); dear and devoted friends, Ornie Rittenberry, Janet Manning; daughter-in-law, Shahidah Madyun; grandchildren, and so many others, too numerous to list. The Greater Piney Grove Church Family, will truly miss Sister Chapel. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019