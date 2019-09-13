Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
1879 Glenwood Avenue
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
1879 Glenwood Avenue
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Amanda Chapel Obituary
CHAPEL, Amanda Jane Celebration of Life Services for Sister Amanda "Janey" Chapel, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Avenue, Atlanta, with remains placed instate at 9:00 A.M. The Dr. Reverend William E. Flippin, Sr., Senior Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Vicki Williams; nieces and nephews, Minister Patricia A. Martin (Prince), Dianne Maddox, Felton H. Sutton (Barbara), Charlie L. Sutton, DeNorris Sutton (Debra), William G. Sutton, R. Micah Story (Sherry); dear and devoted friends, Ornie Rittenberry, Janet Manning; daughter-in-law, Shahidah Madyun; grandchildren, and so many others, too numerous to list. The Greater Piney Grove Church Family, will truly miss Sister Chapel. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019
