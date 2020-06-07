Amanda Duffy
DUFFY, Amanda Amanda Paige Duffy, 46, of East Allen Township, Pa., passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Hope Hospice facility in Allentown, Pa. She was the beloved wife of Kevin P. Duffy, East Allen Township, Pa., with whom she recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Born September 24, 1973 in Norwalk, Conn., she was raised in New Canaan, Conn. and graduated from New Canaan High School in 1991. She later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Youth Ministry from Gordon College, Wenham, Mass., in May 1996 before serving as a mentor in a Big Brother, Big Sister program in Telluride, Colo. from 1998-2000. Her professional career included employment as an Associate Marketing Consultant/Caribbean Markets for iHeartMedia, Allentown, Pa. from 2012-2014; Open Platform Communications/Marketing Administrator for The Manhattan Club, New York, N.Y., 2011-2012; and Director of Operations for Tamera Le Marketing, Naples, Fla., 2002-2006. She was also co-owner of Level One Management, Killington, Vt., from 2006-2010. Amanda loved gardening, baking, drawing and painting, and was especially in her element during the Christmas season. She was a loving soul who bathed everyone around her in love, and enriched so many lives. She is survived by her husband, Kevin, East Allen Township, Pa.; sister Lisa (Robert) Murphy, Cumming, Ga.; brother John Peter R. Curcio, Alpharetta, Ga., and many friends who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her father, August Rockwell Curcio, and her mother, Lynn Egan Bradford. A private service will be held in New Canaan, Conn., at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Health Network Cancer Center, Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 1883, Allentown, Pa. 18015.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
Kevin and family. Buddy and I are very sorry for your loss. We knew Mandy during her time spent in Florida. We enjoyed many holidays and have fond memories of our time with her. We shall miss her and her beautiful spirit. May she Rest In eternal peace.
Pam Blackwell
Friend
May 26, 2020
Kevin, On behalf of the Allen Board of Supervisors and Township staff, we are deeply saddened by the news of the loss of your wife. Offering our most sincere condolences during this difficult time.
Ilene Eckhart
Acquaintance
May 24, 2020
Kevin, I know your love for Amanda will never fade. Christine and I were heartbroken to find out she passed. Memories fill our lives and you were both blessed to have each other to create those memories.
Brian Hite
Acquaintance
May 24, 2020
Dearest Amanda, I Will Always Remember The Wonderful Times and Get Togethers We Had With Friends. I Will Never Forget You And Will Always Keep You In My Heart Dearest Friend. Rest In Peace,Sweet Angel..
Linda Hoski
Friend
