GALLMAN (MEES), Amber On Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, Amber Mees Gallman passed away at age 51 after a seven year battle with inflammatory breast cancer. Amber was born on February 19, 1968 in Atlanta, Georgia. She received her undergraduate degree from Carlton College, her teaching certificate and masters degree from Mercer University and law degree from Georgia State University. She taught school in Atlanta and after law school was Director for DeKalb County Courts Dispute Resolution Center. In 2012, she became a full-time cancer warrior. Amber is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Kendall; parents, Rick and Jan Mees; brother, Erich Mees; sister, Angela Mees (Brian Blaich); niece, Kaitlyn Blaich; and a large and loving extended family. There will be a private service for family. All friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at Dunwoody Country Club from 2-5 PM on Sunday, September 15th. For those who wish, donations in her memory may be made to Recovery on Water (ROW) in Chicago or the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 7, 2019