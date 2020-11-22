Amy Isaacson passed away on November 20, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Amy was born in 1961 to Daniel Moret and Diane Danneman Moret. She married her high school sweetheart, James (Jimmy) Isaacson in 1983. Amy and Jimmy were blessed with three amazing children who all married wonderful spouses - Diane Isaacson Charles and Adam Charles, Rebecca (Becca) Isaacson Myles and Joshua Myles, and Joshua Isaacson and Christine Reardon Isaacson. Amy's most absolute joy in her life was her five grandchildren -Naomi, Emma, Charlotte, Nora, and Benjamin. She is also survived by her sisters, Donna Burse and Michele Moret; Danny's wife, Gail Moret; and her in-laws, Carol and Larry Isaacson; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Stacey Isaacson and Richard and Lisa Isaacson, and many nieces and nephews.Amy grew up in Atlanta, attending Northside High School. She graduated college from Vanderbilt University. Amy started her career as a special education teacher in DeKalb County, but quickly moved to her passion of being a realtor. Amy started her career with Harry Norman but soon changed to Re/Max. Amy valued her relationship with each of her clients. Amy enjoyed her grandchildren, shopping for her grandchildren, tennis, mahjong, and the beach.Due to Covid, the family will be having a very small service on Sunday, November 22, at 3:30PM. Friends and family can virtually attend the service through Zoom at:Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 857 2876 6713Passcode: 667819Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.