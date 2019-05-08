Resources
MIKOLAITIS, Amy Amy Mikolaitis, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2019. Amy was born on March 6, 1975 to William and Barbara Mikolaitis in St. Charles, Illinois. Amy lived the majority of her life in Lilburn, Georgia. Amy is survived by her brother, Jay Mikolaitis, Lilburn; Aunt, Beverly Cain (James); Uncles, James Mikolaitis (Lois) and Max Kenyon (Alice); Aunt, Linda Kenyon; and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Barbara Mikolaitis; grandparents, Edwin and Nancy Kenyon, William and Ann Mikolaitis. No services are currently planned.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019
