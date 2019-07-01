TEJA, Amyn S. Georgia Tech School of Chemical & Biomolecular Regents' Professor Emeritus AMYN S. TEJA May 11, 1946 June 28, 2019 Amyn was born in Zanzibar, he grew up in Tanzania where he attended the Aga Khan Schools and then went on to complete his Ph.D from London's Imperial College. Initially teaching at Loughborough University for seven years in the UK, he went on to teach and mentor at Georgia Tech for over 40 years becoming an ardent fan cheering on the Yellow Jackets at every opportunity. A prolific writer with over 200 scientific publications, he received numerous career awards and recognitions. Under his supervision, Dr. Teja graduated 57 Ph.D Chemical Engineering professionals. By his students, he was known for his calm demeanor, unconditional friendship, and encouragement. A scholarship in his name was initiated by his former students. He served and volunteered on several non-profit Boards. Amyn is survived by Carole Rosina Teja, his wife of 50 years, along with daughter Kerima Haynes, son Adam Teja, son-in-law Ross, and grandchildren Nathan, Melissa, Devon, and Eric. He is also survived by his two younger sisters, Naazlin Lalani and Nimet Hirji together with their families who reside in London Amyn was very fortunate to travel worldwide over his career, teaching and speaking at conferences and enjoying many longtime international friendships. Extensive travel became an enjoyed retirement passion and regrettably his planned return this August to Africa and a Kenyan safari with his children and grandchildren will not now take place. Yet the center of his later life was the joy he gained being "Bapa" when spending time with his four grandchildren. Interment will be at the Tucker Floral Hills Memorial Garden, Ismaili section on Monday, July 1st at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Amyn would wish to be honored by a memorial donation to either The Aga Khan Foundation Or The Georgia Tech Chemical Engineering Endowment established by his students in his name . Mail checks to Georgia Tech Foundation with a memo field note " . . for Amyn S. Teja International Research Endowment." Georgia Tech Foundation, Suite 400, 760 Spring Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30308. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 1, 2019