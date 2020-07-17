DANIEL, Anderson DOB: 06/05/1937 DOD: 7/12/2020 Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at the Scottdale Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Ln., Decatur, GA 30033. Please express your condolences here on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)294-5500.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 17, 2020.