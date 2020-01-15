|
|
SCOTT, Anderson Butler Anderson Butler Scott, age 58, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, at his home in Atlanta, GA, following a two-year battle with lung cancer. His final days were spent quietly with his family. He is survived by his wife, Amy Miller, his children, Mary Amanda Scott and Anderson Baytop Scott, and their mother, Amanda Barber Scott all of Atlanta, his father, James Marks Scott, his sister, Fairlie Scott Herron, and his brother James Marks Scott, Jr., all of Montgomery, Alabama. Anderson was predeceased by his mother, Vivian Butler Scott, of Montgomery. Anderson was born in Sept. 1961, in Montgomery, AL. He attended the Montgomery Academy, Jefferson Davis High School, the Millbrook School of Millbrook, New York (Valedictorian), Davidson College (B.A., English Literature, 1984), Yale University (Master of Fine Art, 1987, Albers Scholar and Departmental Prize for Excellence), and Emory University (J.D., 1993). Both attorney and artist, Anderson was a partner at the law firm of Fisher Phillips as well as a published and exhibited photographer. He lived a happy life full of long runs, weekend photographic jaunts to find the odd and interesting, and family trips to distant lands. He had great pride in his law practice and much love for those dear to him - children, wife, family, and large concentric and eccentric circles of friends. Anderson's photographic works are held in numerous private, corporate, and museum collections both great and small including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of American History, The Smithsonian, the High Museum, and The Museum of Modern Art. A monograph of his photographic work was published by the University of Chicago Press. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Sarah Cannon Fund at the , www.sarahcannonfund.org. His funeral service and burial will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 906 Pike Road, Pike Road, AL 36064 on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2 PM. Visitation to follow at the home of Jim Scott, 1704 Hillwood Drive, Montgomery, AL.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020