Andre White

To Dr. Nina Uzzle and family.
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Peyton and family
WHITE, Andre Moses Andre Moses White, age 75, passed away June 9, 2020, in his Stone Mountain home. Born October 7, 1944, in Winter Park, FL, Andre was the third child of the late Moses White and Lucille Williams White. Andre attended both Middleton High School in Tampa and Lincoln High School in Tallahassee. He attended Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) earning a Bachelor's of Science in Physical Education while playing Tight End under FAMU's legendary Jake Gaither. After meeting Tampa's Joyce Dupree at the age of 14, the two eloped in Thomasville, GA, on September 25, 1964. Upon graduation from FAMU, Andre was drafted by the Denver Broncos as a Tight End, played for the San Diego Chargers, and was one of the first African-Americans to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals. Following football, Andre was the Road Manager for Marvin Gaye, and long-time confidant and business colleague of James Brown, Publisher of The Georgia Sentinel after the couple moved to Atlanta in 1988, and President of the Auburn Avenue Merchants Association Where he re-established the Auburn Avenue Festival (a pre-cursor to Music Midtown). At 71, Andre wrote and performed a patriotic anthem called We're Americans and My Man, both under his middle name, Moses White, and available in digital outlets. Andre served on the board of Wayfield Foods and was most proud to play Wayfield's Santa Clause for nearly 30 years throughout inner-city communities, bringing joy to thousands of kids and their families during the holidays. Andre created and served as the President of the Moses White Foundation and was an active member of First Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lithonia, Georgia. Andre Moses White went to be with the Lord June 9, 2020, from complications of Covid19. His wife Joyce preceded him in death on April 2, 2020, also from Covid-19. Andre leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Andre Ruben White (Denise) and Richard Feacher (Sharon), two daughters, Andrea Racquel White and Raulnina Uzzle-Harris (Rodney), four grandchildren, Alexandria White, Lauren White, Miles Feacher, and Marlee Feacher, and an army of close relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11 AM, at the Georgia International Convention Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moses White Foundation, https://www.MosesWhiteFoundation.org.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 19, 2020.