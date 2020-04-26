|
POPE (HUGHES), Andrea Carol Andrea Carol Hughes Pope, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died at Northside Hospital Forsyth on Friday, March 27, 2020. Mrs. Pope was born on October 3, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Andrew Edwards Hughes and Lois Wells Hughes. An Atlanta native, she attended Garden Hills Elementary and graduated from North Fulton High School. She attended the University of Georgia and obtained a Master's Degree in Education. She was a former parishioner at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Buckhead, where she was baptized as a child and later married her husband. She taught at Forsyth County High School (now Forsyth Central) for twenty years from 1987 until she retired in 2008. She first taught English, and then Special Education. She loved her students, fellow teachers, and the administrators dearly. They enriched her life. She loved North Georgia and lived in Cumming from 2000 until her death. Carol was most well known for her love of others. She was also kind and quick-witted. She loved literature, reading, and animals. She was always the first to help another person or animal in need. In particular, she rescued countless stray cats over the years, adopting many and finding loving homes for others. She enjoyed spending time reading historical novels and books, English literature, and poetry. She was very proud of her family and deeply loved her children and grandchildren. Even while isolated in the hospital, she would help her grandchildren with writing assignments using videochat. She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy Alexander Pope; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew Ross Pope and Maria Pinero Pope; son and daughter-in-law, Benson Edward Pope and Meridith Nicole Pope; and her beloved grandchildren, Ana Maria Pope, Michael Pope, Luke Pope, and Caroline Pope. A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020