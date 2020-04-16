|
MONTEGNACCO, Andrea di The family of Andrea di Montegnacco is grieved to announce his sudden and unexpected passing of natural causes at home on Monday, 16 March 2020. Andrea died prematurely at the age of 72 years, 4 months and 22 days. Though relatively brief, Andrea's life was exceptionally full and varied. He leaves behind his spouse, life companion and best friend of 44 years, Jeremy Duncan Nicholson of Balvenie. Born Conte Andrea di Montegnacco, Signore di Montegnacco, Cassacco e terre annesse, Nobile, he was the only son of the late Conte Andrea Nicolò di Montegnacco (1905-1986) and the late Anna Polverino (1906-1977). His parents were economically modest immigrants to Sydney, Australia in the mid-1930s. His father, born in Milano, Italy, was first the Italian equivalent of a CPA, then later in life obtained an undergraduate university degree in foreign languages and literature (English and German) which he taught at the secondary school level. Andrea's mother, born in Brooklyn, worked as a florist and a sales assistant. Her parents originated from the Island of Salina, an Aeolian Island off the northeast coast of Sicily. The marriage of Andrea's parents ended in divorce while he was a young child. Andrea succeeded his father as head of the third of five branches (Ramo Terzogenito in Italian heraldic terminology) of a family that was first noted in written records in 1234 and first recognized as nobility in 1257, more than seven and a half centuries ago. The di Montegnaccos were invested of the feudal possession of Cassacco, Friuli, where their ancestral castle still stands. They became lords of the Friulian Parliament in 1570, serving until that body's dissolution in 1797 along with that of the Venetian Republic. Their noble status was reconfirmed by Italian Ministerial Decrees in 1896 and 1925. Typically of Andrea, he found his background historically fascinating, researched it in detail, and decided to completely update his family tree which no other member of his family had done for decades. Starting in 1986 (34 years ago) when Andrea and Jeremy traveled together to northern Italy for the first time, he undertook to meet every living di Montegnacco, roughly four dozen people carrying his surname and in this he succeeded, notwithstanding some suspicion and incomprehension, let alone linguistic difficulties. On more than one occasion he literally had to put his foot into a relative's doorway - and hold it there! His intelligence, intellectual curiosity, and capacity for hard work, not to mention a pronounced aptitude for research, eventually led him to earn five university degrees in three countries: a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Loughborough University, Leicestershire, England, a Master of International Business Administration from Temple University in Philadelphia, and a Master of Science in Technical and Professional Communication from Southern College of Technology, now part of Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Andrea would have liked to pursue an undergraduate degree in architecture, but circumstances unfortunately did not permit this. Although initially educated as a chemical engineer, Andrea worked most of his professional life as a contract senior technical writer and documentation specialist in the fields of telecommunications, business proposals, software development, and systems analysis. He modestly described himself as a "modern-day high-tech scribe". Andrea was a man of many active interest including art, architecture, current events, ecology and the environment, history both modern and ancient, international travel, and especially music of the 17th and 18th centuries. He was thrilled that musicological research over the past four decades led to the re-discovery of many neglected or forgotten baroque and classical composers and their compositions, CD performances of which he avidly collected. Andrea and Jeremy officially met in center city Philadelphia on the evening of 5 December 1975, the eve of the Feast Day of St. Nicholas, patron saint of children (amongst others...). Andrea moved back to Sydney in the summer of 1980. After several visits to "Down Under", Jeremy followed him there in the summer of 1982, and they lived together until Andrea's death. They resided subsequently in Melbourne (Victoria, Australia), Atlanta, Udine (Friuli, Italy), and somewhat amusingly for them, beautiful suburban Sandy Springs during the past 22 years. Andrea's main passion when at home was gardening. He assiduously followed Voltaire's famous closing edict in Candide: "Il faut cultiver notre jardin!" It is sadly fitting that he was in his garden when he left this world. Jeremy recently calculated that in 22 years, Andrea must have moved at least a couple of tons of top soil from Lowe's and Home Depot to their wooded and hilly one acre Huntcliff property. He had a minor Paul Bunyan streak, single-handedly cutting off tree branches large and small, digging holes and planting trees and bushes, sawing away at fallen trees and manually moving the resulting heavy logs around the grounds. In recent years, he frequently had to chase away proliferating numbers of ravenous deer. Andrea and Jeremy managed to travel extensively, to all 50 U.S. states, and internationally to all continents except Africa and Antarctica. Both of these were in their plans for the future, alas not to be. Andrea was a Million Miler with Delta Air Lines. Delta's SkyTeam alliance permitted them to fly often on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which during the last decade became their international air carrier of first choice. As a memento, KLM offers each of its intercontinental business class passengers a small gift of Bols Dutch gin in a house-shaped Delft blue porcelain bottle. In Dutch they are called huisjes, "housettes" in 1970s lingo. One new huisje was issued every year, so there are now 100 - reflecting KLM's hundred years existence. Andrea managed to acquire 56 of these, the equivalent of 28 overseas round trips. Andrea ended up with three citizenships: Australian, Italian and U.S. Beyond this, he and his spouse both felt like citizens of the world, willing and able to adapt very quickly to the circumstances of every country they visited, recognizing their common humanity everywhere, and also delighting in the differences they found. Andrea was buried in a small family ceremony at the Milton Fields Cemetery in Milton, Georgia on 27 March 2020. His graveside eulogy was read by his spouse, Jeremy Duncan Nicholson, recognized in Scotland as Baron of Balvenie, and proprietor of the ancient Castle of Balvenie in Dufftown, Moray (formerly Banffshire). In addition to his life partner and spouse Jeremy, Andrea is survived on the Nicholson side by his brother-in-law Graham Seaford Nicholson, Sr. of Canton, Georgia with his wife Rebecca Gay Nicholson and their children, Graham Seaford Nicholson, Jr. and Grace Ellen Nicholson. On the di Montegnacco side in northern Italy, he is also survived by six first cousins and their families, Anna di Montegnacco in Colombo of Vico Morcote, Canton of Ticino, Switzerland; Conte Gustavo and Rosalia di Montegnacco of Legnano, Province of Milano, Italy, and their daughter Marina di Montegnacco in Iorio; Conte Ubaldo di Montegnacco of Legnano; Maria Teresa Varallo vedova Sala of Legnano, and her daughters Simona Sala in Tronconi and Roberta Sala in Bianchi; Roberto and Angela Varallo and their daughter Monica Varallo of Olgiate Olona, Province of Varese; Alba Rosa Varallo of Noceto di Dego, Province of Savona. In lieu of flowers, Andrea's family would appreciate donations made in his memory to the American Friends Service Committee, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020