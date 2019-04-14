BEARD, Andrew Roane Andy Beard (1947-2018) died on November 13, 2018 at the Dekalb Medical Center in Decatur, Ga. Andy had been hospitalized for three weeks prior to his death. He was the eldest of three boys born to William Roane Beard and Sara (Peggy) Boyd Beard of Decatur and Avondale Estates. Andy graduated from Westminster Schools where he was a three-sport athlete. He went on to play football at Earlham College where he was a starter on their bowl winning team of 1968. In his twenties he traveled the states, living by his wits and goodness in a wide variety of places. He was an orderly in the University Hospital in Cincinnati. He later became a certified CMT in Atlanta. He lived in San Francisco, where he worked in a restaurant, and moved to San Diego where he loved the sun and surf. He lived and worked at Calloway Gardens as a groundskeeper, and later became the arborist for the East Lake Golf Club, where he spent the last twenty years of his working life. Andy was an accomplished writer and published his book of poems written during his travels. Andy also managed his own business, Trees by Beard, serving many families in the Atlanta area with his meticulous landscaping and tree care. He was well read, and eager to share information with others. Andy was a very generous person. He loved his dogs more than he loved himself and always put their welfare before his own. He cared deeply for his Oak Hill neighborhood and his friends there. He leaves his dog Lady, his siblings Ellen, Jeffrey, and Danny, as well as his nieces Ali and Gincy, and nephews, Carey, Roane, and Joe. A memorial service will be at the Avondale Estates Lake House on Friday May 3rd, 2019, from 5pm to 8pm. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary