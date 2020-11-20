Reverend Andrew Carson departed this life at the age of 80 on November 13, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, GA. Andrew was born in Reynolds, Georgia (GA) on September 19, 1940 to Mrs Ina Lue Smith-Carson and Mr Amos Carson, also of Reynolds, GA. He and his family then moved southward, making Winter Park, Florida (FL) their new home, with the five siblings that followed thereafter. Nurtured under the Baptist Church tradition, as a child he and his siblings gathered every Sunday morning to recite a verse from the Bible, before attending service at Bethel Baptist Church, of Winter Park, where later in adulthood, he was given the opportunity to deliver the sermon as a guest pastor. Andrew was also a highly skilled musician, mastering the trumpet at Hungerford High School (HS), in historic Eatonville, FL. One of his favorites was the "Flight of the Bumblebee." After graduating from high school, Andrew sharpened his craft, with a full scholarship from Hungerford HS, earning the first trumpet orchestra seat as Music Major at Tennessee State A & I University. To his misfortune, Uncle Sam came knocking and drafted him into the U.S. Army before graduating. He then served as a proud member of a U.S. Army Construction Battalion in western Germany for a brief period. Some have since benefited from the building skills he acquired in the Army. After a brief stint with an automotive battery factory in Florida, Andrew made Atlanta his new home. Under the mentorship of the Reverend Doctor Arthur Carson, of Atlanta's Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, Andrew left the nest to become Pastor of St James Baptist Church, in Atlanta, until his passing in the year of its 13th Anniversary. Reverend Andrew Carson leaves behind a daughter, Andrea Carson, and grandson, Jordan Carson of Atlanta. Having also lost a brother, Dr Charles Carson, in January of this year , he is survived by three other brothers and a sister, Loise Carson-Martin, Shaker Heights, OH, Reverend Al Carson, Orlando, FL, Barry Carson, Orlando, FL, Dr Horace Carson, Waldorf, MD, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins throughout Georgia and Florida. May God Bless his family and those whom he loved during this difficult time. A Wake will be held in Reverend Carson's honor on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW, Atlanta, GA. He will be later be flown to Winter Park, FL with a public viewing at Zanders Funeral Home, Apopka, FL, on Friday November 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. His interment ceremony will be held with family and friends on November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Pineywood Cemetery in Winter Park, FL.