COOKE, Andrew Joshua

Andrew Joshua Cooke, 64 years of age, departed this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by, his children: Alanna, Alyssa, and Alÿce Cooke; brother Norman E. (Sherry J. Lowe) Cooke, Sr. (Atlanta, Georgia); sisters: Esmie Gray (Ontario, Canada), Lois Cooke (Clarion H.) Palmer (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Eunice Cooke (Michael) Buckley (St. Petersburg, Florida), Esther Cooke Francis (Palm Bay, Florida), Ruth Cooke Gibbs (Atlanta, Georgia), Naomi (Gairey) Cooke Blake (Port Saint Lucie, Florida. The visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at M. D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home, 165 Lang Street, NE, Cleveland, TN 37312.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2020.
M.D. DOTSON & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC - CLEVELAND
165 LANG STREET
Cleveland, TN 37312
