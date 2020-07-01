Andrew Culbertson

CULBERTSON, Andrew Mullan "Andy" Andrew Mullan "Andy" Culbertson, age 71, of Silver Lake, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Augusta, GA on July 8, 1948 to Wells and Miriam Culbertson. Andy was a graduate of North Augusta High School and continued his studies at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Upon graduating Georgia Tech and completing the Army ROTC program, Andy served as a Chemical Officer in the Army while stationed in Germany. After his military service, he spent the majority of his career at Peachtree Doors and Windows. He married Beth Acord on March 20, 1999 in Marietta, Georgia. In 2001, he moved to Silver Lake, Indiana where he worked at Lowe's and enjoyed working on his farm. He is survived by his wife, Beth, sister, Joyce (Alex) Best, Duluth, GA, sister-in-law, Amy (Jeff) Hannah, Atlanta, GA, sister-in-law, Angie Thurston, Crown Point, IN, sister-in-law, Emily (Scott) Robbins, Poolesville, MD, nephews and nieces, Bryant (Jan) Best, Michael Best, Matthew Hannah, Michael Hannah, Olivia Robbins, Owen Robbins and Lillian Robbins, and great-nieces, Rachel Best and Laura Best. He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County and a private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. To send condolences to the family in memory of Andy Culbertson, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 1, 2020.