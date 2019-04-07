HARDIN, Andrew In Memoriam Andrew Hardin May 16, 1958 - March 5, 2019 Andrew Hardin, son of Dr. Frederick Hardin and Mary Ellen Hardin (deceased) passed away on March 5, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Andrew was born in Charlottesville, VA before the family moved to Atlanta in 1960 when Andrew was 2 years old. Andrew was a graduate of Northside High School and Georgia Southern University. Andrew was very involved with the art department as well as a DJ on the GSU radio station. Andrew was an accomplished artist, having been honored in many shows in Atlanta, Belgium and Costa Rica, all areas where he lived and worked. Andrew's list of artistic achievements is extensive. Andrew had a great love of travel and toured Europe as well as India during his time abroad. Andrew had a great spirit about him, was a gentle soul, and loved meeting people. Andrew had a great appreciation for lively conversation, storytelling and the many friendships he developed around the world. Andrew's true love was fishing, which he learned as a young boy at Atlanta Yacht Club. Andrew took every opportunity to cast a line whenever there was water. Andrew continued his love of lake life and went up there as often as possible. Andrew's other love was music. Andrew played the guitar and in his last years had become a luthier, fixing old guitars for friends and customers. His love of the wood and the instruments brought him great joy. Andrew, one of seven children, leaves behind siblings, Bill, Carol Sohl (Duane), Jeff (Ding), Susan Lesesne, Greg (Tena) & Julie (Gab) as well as 5 nieces and nephews: Chris, Casey & Chad Lesesne, and Morgan and Ava Hardin, daughters of Jeff. Andrew will be missed by those who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The American Legion Post 140, 3905 Powers Ferry Rd. 30342 (Chastain Park). The family will receive friends from 5-10 pm. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary