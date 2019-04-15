|
REYNOLDS, Andrew Celebration of Life for Mr. Andrew Reynolds, will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church 200 Auburn Ave. NE Atlanta 30312. Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock Pastor. Instate 10 a.m. Interment GreenWood Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2019