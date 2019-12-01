|
VAN SICKLE, Andrew Robert Andrew "Andy" Robert Van Sickle of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by Carol R. Van Sickle, his wife of more than 62 years. He is survived by three children: Mary Lynn (Ken) Lowery, Gerry (Angie) Van Sickle, and Chris (Kristi) Van Sickle; six grandchildren: Kevin (Michelle Baker) Lowery, Ryan (Annie) Lowery, Katie Van Sickle, and Laura, Joey and Travis Van Sickle. Born to Andrew and Howarda Van Sickle in Oak Park, Illinois, Andy was raised in Quincy, Illinois, and graduated from Quincy High School. He attended the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, was honored as a member of Pi Alpha Mu for advertising, and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. At Northwestern, he was NROTC, a member of the Sextant Naval Honorary, and commissioned at graduation in the U.S. Marine Corps. Andy worked as an advertising executive and buyer for Sears, Roebuck and Company for over 30 years. He enjoyed volunteering, most especially at the 1996 Centennial Olympics and St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta. Andy's funeral Mass and interment will take place at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody 30338, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andy can be made to the All Saints St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019