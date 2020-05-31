WATSON, Jr., Andrew C. Andrew Clifton Watson, Jr., age 96, of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1924, in Center Point, AR. He is survived by three of his sons and their spouses, Bill & Marilyn Watson, Tommy & Laura Watson, and Joseph Watson; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Jenifer Stewart, Corey Watson, Tobie Wheeler (husband Eddie Wheeler), Jennifer White (husband Will), Melinda Wright (husband Anthony), Lucas Watson, Amanda Stickel (husband Tommy), Jacob Watson, and Andrew Watson; 15 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; two nephews, one niece and their spouses, Fred Moseley, Susan Brock (husband Bill) and Albert Little (wife Mary). He was preceded in death by his wife, Madelyne Bridges Watson, parents, A.C. Watson and Myrtle Mae Johnson Watson; two sisters, Dorothy Moseley and Jane Little; and his firstborn son, Andy Watson. A.C. grew up in various small towns of southwestern Arkansas, before moving with his family to Atlanta at age 16. At Tech High, he excelled in sports while maintaining a bicycle paper route. After courting Madelyne Bridges on streetcars to see movies, they married on December 22, 1944. Three months later, with three other couples, they started Kirkwood Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for 30+ years. While working and raising a young family, A.C. attended Georgia Tech, graduating in 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. This gave him a lifelong love of GT and Yellow Jackets sports. In 1951, he began a 38 year career at Lockheed Martin Georgia Co., specializing in materials for aircraft design. A.C. never did anything halfway, whether it was playing church softball well into his 70's, landscaping his yard, golfing, running in road races, working on beloved Ford cars, DIY projects in his garage, or supporting his family in all their pursuits. He was devoted to Madelyne, his bride of almost 74 years, his four sons, and his extended family. His life's impact will last for generations to come. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Snellville Church of Christ. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. A private entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Raintree Village Children & Family Services https://raintreevillage.org/donations/ or Georgia Agape https://www.georgiaagape.org/donate/. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.