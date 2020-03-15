|
WILLIAMSON, Jr., Andrew ATLANTA, GA - Andrew H. Williamson, Jr. passed peacefully on March 13, 2020 after 89 active and fulfilling years. Born June 29, 1930 in Buffalo, New York to Andrew and Eunice (Dillon) Williamson. Andy spent his youth in Buffalo before attending Union College in Schenectady, New York. He served in The Air National Guard of New York and The Air National Guard of the U.S. as an Aircraft Mechanic. He earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1957. He met his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Anderson, marrying on December 28, 1957. Andy worked for AT&T Bell Laboratories in New Jersey, Maryland, and Georgia; and was the inventor of numerous patents. He retired from Bell Labs in 1988 after 31 years of service. Andy and Peggy lived in Dunwoody, GA for 49 years. Andrew's love of dogs was a lifelong passion. He enjoyed cars and all things mechanical. Andy and Peggy traveled extensively. His interests also included Genealogy, the Shooting Range, and teaching Amateur Radio. Andy was known for his intelligence, a willingness to help others, and a quick wit. Andrew was preceded in death by both parents and 6 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, and three children, Margaret (Gerald) Roberds of Cedartown, GA; Erin Woods of Norcross, GA; and Michael (Sheila) Williamson of Belden, MS. Also, is survived by sister, Barbara Von Zastrow of Naples, FL; and grandsons, Benjamin (Katie) Roberds of Athens, GA; McLean "Mac"(Brittany) Williamson of Bartlett, TN; Michael Woods of Norcross, GA; and granddaughter Megan Williamson of Oxford, MS. All services were private for the family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020