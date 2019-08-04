|
|
PHELPS, Aneta Galey Aneta Galey Phelps, 92, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away June 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Emory Conference Center's Silver Bell Pavilion, 1615 Clifton Road. A luncheon will follow. Aneta loved family, friends, and being a mother and grandmother. She was an avid sports fan, particularly for her Tennessee Volunteers. She was also very active in her community by volunteering at the GA Governor's Mansion and The Carter Center. She belonged to Decatur First United Methodist Church and the Concerto division of the Atlanta Symphony Associates. Mrs. Phelps is survived by two sons, Paul and Robert, their wives Patrice and Cynthia, and her grandson, Christopher Phelps. Donations may be made in the name of Aneta Phelps to The Carter Center, to: Health Care Program of Greatest Need (www.cartercenter.org/donate).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019