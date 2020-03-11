Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Angela Hoadley


1957 - 2020
Angela Hoadley Obituary
HOADLEY (CAMARATA), Angela Jan Mrs. Angela Jan Camarata Hoadley, age 62, of Flowery Branch passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends 2 PM 4 PM, Saturday, March 14, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mrs. Hoadley was born Dec. 23, 1957 to Richard Joseph Camarata and the late Barbara Jean Hembree Camarata in Atlanta. Mrs. Hoadley is survived by her husband of 44 years, David Hoadley of Flowery Branch, daughters and sons-in-law, Krissy and Jeff Bransford of Atlanta, Kelly and Ryan Babusci of Greenville, South Carolina and Leanne and Andy Baker of Duluth, grandchildren, Luca and Nico Babusci, father, Richard Joseph (Joe) Camarata, and dogs, Champ, Lola and Mela. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Camarata. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 W Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501, (770) 532-6617, https://www.humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org/ Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020
