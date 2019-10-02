Services
Douglasville Chapel - Douglasville
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA 30134
(770) 489-6751
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at Golden Memorial United Methodist Churc
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Golden Memorial United Methodist Church
6903 James D. Simpson Avenue
Douglasville, GA
View Map
Angelean Vandora Smith

Angelean Vandora Smith Obituary
SMITH (VANDORA), Dr. Angelean Dr. Angelean Vandora Smith, Celebration of Life Service, Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11:00 AM at Golden Memorial United Methodist Church, 6903 James D. Simpson Avenue, Douglasville, GA. Bishop Randy Parker, Eulogist. Interment, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Sweetwater Road, Douglasville, GA. Viewing, TODAY, October 2, 2019, 4-6 PM at Golden Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the following charities: St. Jude, Children Healthcare of Atlanta, Sickle Cell Foundation, Special Olympics, and GA Boy's & Girl's Club, Douglasville, GA. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 770-489-6751.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019
