SMITH (VANDORA), Dr. Angelean Dr. Angelean Vandora Smith, Celebration of Life Service, Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11:00 AM at Golden Memorial United Methodist Church, 6903 James D. Simpson Avenue, Douglasville, GA. Bishop Randy Parker, Eulogist. Interment, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Sweetwater Road, Douglasville, GA. Viewing, TODAY, October 2, 2019, 4-6 PM at Golden Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the following charities: St. Jude, Children Healthcare of Atlanta, Sickle Cell Foundation, Special Olympics, and GA Boy's & Girl's Club, Douglasville, GA. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 770-489-6751.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019