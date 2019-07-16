Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Angelina LYNCH


1923 - 2019
Angelina LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Angelina Angelina Anna Mary Ferraro Lynch, age 96, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She is survived by her children, Rose Love, Kenneth Lynch, Timothy (Karen) Lynch, Christine (Jimmy) Wynn, and James Lynch; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Austin Lynch. A funeral service honoring the life of Angelina will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17th from 6pm-8pm in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneral home.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 16, 2019
