Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Gwinnett Chapel
914 Scenic Hwy.
Lawrenceville, GA 30045
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Angelo Martinez


1950 - 2020
Angelo Martinez Obituary
MARTINEZ, Angelo "Marty" August 27, 1950 - January 28, 2020 Born in Brooklyn New, York, Angelo built a distinguished career as an Air Force Club Manager that span 44 years. Angelo was preceded in death by father Celestino, Sr., mother Ines and stepfather Paul Alverez. He leaves to mourn his wife of 47 years, Pam Martinez, sons Maurice and Demond Martinez. Brother Celestino, Jr. Angelo lived in Lawrenceville, GA, until his death. Memorial service 11 AM, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 3, 2020
