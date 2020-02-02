Services
More Obituaries for Angelo Zaffuto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Zaffuto

ZAFFUTO, Angelo Joseph "Joe" Angelo Joseph "Joe" Zaffuto, 80, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The New Orleans, LA native was the former owner and operator of Jelly Stone Park Mammoth Cave, former co-owner and operator of Chem Con in Atlanta, GA, a member of the Army National Guard and member of Blessed Sacrement in Horse Cave, KY. He was a son of the late Marion Zaffuto and Rita Hebert Zaffuto. He is survived by his wife: Patricia "Pat" Zaffuto, Bowling Green, KY; 4 sons: Andy Zaffuto, Duluth, MN; Chris Jones (Joell), Hammond, LA; Randy Zaffuto, Bowling Green, KY and Dan Zaffuto (Annie), Surfside, FL; 1 brother: Greg Zaffuto, Atlanta, GA; 7 grandchildren: Joe Zaffuto, Mia Zaffuto, Aurelia Zaffuto, Vinny Zaffuto, Dillon Rouyer, Jacob Jones and Megan Jones. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA with burial of the ashes to follow in the church Memorial Garden. Goad Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the for of donations to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. www.goadfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020
