BEASLEY, Angie Woodley Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Angie Woodley Beasley will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Simpson Street Church of Christ, 800 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., N.W., Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary and the family will receive guest from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made in memory of Angie Beasley to the at or call 800-227-2345. Services entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019