Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Simpson Street Church of Christ
800 Joseph E. Boone Blvd.
Atlanta, GA
Angie Beasley Obituary
BEASLEY, Angie Woodley Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Angie Woodley Beasley will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Simpson Street Church of Christ, 800 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., N.W., Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary and the family will receive guest from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made in memory of Angie Beasley to the at or call 800-227-2345. Services entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019
