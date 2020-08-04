1/1
Angie Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOK, Angie Angie Luck Cook, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2020. She was born in Carrollton, GA on May 16, 1925 to the late Thomas Rice Luck and Jessie Hobgood Luck. She graduated from Carrollton High School, West Georgia College and the University of Georgia where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta. Later in life she received a Masters in Library Science from Emory University and worked for 15 years at West Georgia Regional Library. Above all, Angie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, her immediate family as well as her many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Due to her love for Carrollton and Carroll County, she was in numerous groups involved with supporting the arts and preserving the area. She is survived by her children, Jane, Bill, Luck, Tom (Terri) and niece, Jessica Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Frank Cook, brother, Thomas R. Luck, sister, Jane L. Jenkins, sister-in-law, Betsy Cook, niece, Susan Duncan and daughter-in-law, Nancy Cook. The family expresses deep gratitude to the faithful and skilled caregivers who brought comfort and joy to her life in her final years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral service at her beloved Carrollton First United Methodist Church. You are invited to a graveside service and interment on Tuesday, August 4, at 11 AM, at the Carrollton City Cemetery with Pastors Larry Patton and Ken Stephens officiating. We ask that those that plan to attend the service to maintain social distancing guidelines. For those that prefer to wear a mask, we highly encourage you to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Angie Luck Cook. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
11:00 AM
Carrollton City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 832-7056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Almon Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
August 3, 2020
To Luck, Bill, Jane, and Tom - We send our deepest sympathy to you at this difficult time. Your mom was a wonderful, sweet lady who will be greatly missed. Sincere condolences from the Murphy family in Texas - Denise & Mark, Sarah, Kelly, Brian & Megan, William, James
Denise Murphy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved