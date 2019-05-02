Services
Anita CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, Anita Meria Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Anita Meria Campbell of Conyers, GA formerly of Monticello, GA will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 12:00 noon at St. James AME Church, 514 Funderburg, Dr. Monticello, GA 31064. Rev. Reginald E. Jacobs, Sr. Pastor, Rev. Leroy Grant, eulogist. Internment Smith-Thomas Cemetery, Goolsby Road Monticello, GA. Visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019 @ Brown & Young Home of Funerals from 11:00 AM -7:00PM. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00PM. Visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 @ St. James AME Church from 12:00 noon-6:00PM. Family and friends will assemble at 2538 Lennox Road S.E. Conyers, GA on Saturday @ 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019
