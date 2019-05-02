|
|
CAMPBELL, Anita Meria Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Anita Meria Campbell of Conyers, GA formerly of Monticello, GA will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 12:00 noon at St. James AME Church, 514 Funderburg, Dr. Monticello, GA 31064. Rev. Reginald E. Jacobs, Sr. Pastor, Rev. Leroy Grant, eulogist. Internment Smith-Thomas Cemetery, Goolsby Road Monticello, GA. Visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019 @ Brown & Young Home of Funerals from 11:00 AM -7:00PM. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00PM. Visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 @ St. James AME Church from 12:00 noon-6:00PM. Family and friends will assemble at 2538 Lennox Road S.E. Conyers, GA on Saturday @ 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019