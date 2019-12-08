|
HULATA, Anita Haddad Anita Haddad Hulata, 80 of Marietta, died November 26, 2019. Mrs. Hulata retired from Rich's Department Store where she worked in the advertising department. After her retirement she worked at Pitty Pat's Porch with her late husband Bobby Hulata where he was the Executive Chef. In addition to her husband Anita was preceded in death by her niece, Pam Haddad Miller. She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Jim Haddad (Cathie), Janis Haddad Walsh (Tom), Mark Haddad, Lisa Haddad; sister-in-law, Vera Manggialetta and many other members of her extended family. The family will begin receiving friends at 10:30 AM and have a memorial service with a reception following the service at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow the reception at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019