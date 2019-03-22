Services
LAVAL, Anita J. Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Anita J. Laval age 65, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Charity Truth Tabernacle Church of God In Christ 5069 Highpoint Rd Union City, GA 30291. Mrs. Laval will lie in state at 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service. Interment will be held at Kennedy Memorial Garden 2500 River Road Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10:00A.M.-8:00P.M. at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mrs. Laval will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656 http://www.levettfunerlhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019
