LEVY, Anita Schulman
Anita Schulman Levy, beloved mom, dear friend to many, and treasured Hadassah leader, passed away on November 9, eleven days before her 78th birthday. Surviving breast cancer and winning 2 courageous fights against colon cancer taught Anita to cherish each day as a gift, and she maintained her determined resolve when the disease returned for its final battle.
Anita graduated from Grady High School and then from UGA with a BBA in Accounting at a time when there were only a handful of women in the Business School. A lifetime lover of numbers, she shared her accounting skills as a volunteer in every organization she was a part of, including her synagogue, homeowners' association, and Hadassah. Steadfastly devoted to Hadassah, Anita served as Atlanta Group and Chapter President, Southeastern Region President, and as an elected National Board member.
Anita was predeceased (2015) by her husband of 49 years, Philip (z"l). She is survived by her son Joel and daughter Helane, both of Atlanta; brother and sister-in-law Zvi (Harvey) & Shlomit Schulman of K'far Blum, Israel, and loving nieces, nephews, and their children.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hadassah in memory of Anita will be appreciated. Due to Covid-19, the funeral is limited to family and will be live streamed at 12:30 TODAY, Wednesday, November 11. Please refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com
for the Zoom link and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.