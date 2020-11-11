1/
Anita Levy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEVY, Anita Schulman

Anita Schulman Levy, beloved mom, dear friend to many, and treasured Hadassah leader, passed away on November 9, eleven days before her 78th birthday. Surviving breast cancer and winning 2 courageous fights against colon cancer taught Anita to cherish each day as a gift, and she maintained her determined resolve when the disease returned for its final battle.

Anita graduated from Grady High School and then from UGA with a BBA in Accounting at a time when there were only a handful of women in the Business School. A lifetime lover of numbers, she shared her accounting skills as a volunteer in every organization she was a part of, including her synagogue, homeowners' association, and Hadassah. Steadfastly devoted to Hadassah, Anita served as Atlanta Group and Chapter President, Southeastern Region President, and as an elected National Board member.

Anita was predeceased (2015) by her husband of 49 years, Philip (z"l). She is survived by her son Joel and daughter Helane, both of Atlanta; brother and sister-in-law Zvi (Harvey) & Shlomit Schulman of K'far Blum, Israel, and loving nieces, nephews, and their children.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hadassah in memory of Anita will be appreciated. Due to Covid-19, the funeral is limited to family and will be live streamed at 12:30 TODAY, Wednesday, November 11. Please refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the Zoom link and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved