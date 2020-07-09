1/1
Anita O'Neal
O'NEAL (JACKSON), Dr. Anita Dr. Anita Jackson O'Neal, former professor and dean of the School of Library and Information Studies at Clark Atlanta University, passed away on June 30, 2020. She was 82. Dr. O'Neal was a member and leader of national, state, and local professional library associations and president of the Robert W. Woodruff Library Friends' Council. An active member of Central United Methodist Church, she served on or chaired various groups, including the Trustee Board, Staff Parish Relations Committee, Stewardship Committee, and Central's Library Resource Center. She did volunteer work for Asbury Harris Epworth Towers and was a member of the Atlanta Chapter of CARATS Inc., Fulton County Board of Equalization, and Trustee Board of the Atlanta Fulton County Public Library System. Dr. O'Neal is survived by sons William W. Wright Jr. (Cathy) and Franklin F. O'Neal Jr. (Michia); grandchildren Jonathan, Jasmine, Tia, Tameria (Louis Corder), Kirsten, Mikaela, and Franklin III; sister and brother-in-law Elders Dorothy Jackson and James C. Davis; nephew Ashley J. Davis Sr. (Lynn); niece, LaKisha D. Caine; adopted brother Jerry Stewart (Kim); cousins Janice Harris and Linda Lockett; sister-in-law Bettye O'Neal Hutchings; friend James McClain; and a host of other family members and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Murray Brothers Funeral HomeCascade Chapel. Viewing: Friday, July 10 from 9 AM - 6 PM. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM., live streamed @ https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Murray Brothers, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
09:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
