Anita Waldorf
1942 - 2020
WALDORF (STRICKLAND), Anita Yezzette Anita Yezzette (Strickland) Waldorf, 78, went to be home with her heavenly Father October 5, 2020. Ms. Waldorf was born to Harvey Burnette Strickland and Edwin Lee Brantley June 11, 1942. She is now reunited with them. Anita enjoyed telling jokes and always had a smile on her face. She also loved spending time writing, penning poetry, and using her creativity for arts and crafts. Anita is survived by her son, Chris Waldorf; her daughters, Diana Sheriff and Robin Waldorf; her brothers Michael Strickland and Tony Strickland; and her sister, Genie Strickland. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Anita's memory to United Way/Psychiatric/Mental Health Support.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2020.
OCT
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
