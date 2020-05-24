Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Graveside service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Weisntein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Weisntein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Weisntein Obituary
WEINSTEIN, Anita Anita Weinstein, age 85, of Atlanta, GA, died May 22, 2020. Anita was a know-it-all who actually knew it all. An aficionado of all things from history to politics to movies. Other than dessert with a fresh cup of coffee, nothing made her happier than her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Findling, her son, Drew Findling, her daughter-in-law, Beth Findling; and grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha, and Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foundation for Criminal Justice (www.nacdl.org/content/support). A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, on May 24, at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -