WEINSTEIN, Anita Anita Weinstein, age 85, of Atlanta, GA, died May 22, 2020. Anita was a know-it-all who actually knew it all. An aficionado of all things from history to politics to movies. Other than dessert with a fresh cup of coffee, nothing made her happier than her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Findling, her son, Drew Findling, her daughter-in-law, Beth Findling; and grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha, and Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foundation for Criminal Justice (www.nacdl.org/content/support). A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, on May 24, at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020