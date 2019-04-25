Services
Anjali Arnold Obituary
ARNOLD, Anjali Maria Anjali Maria Arnold of Charlotte, North Carolina departed this life on April 18, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bobby Arnold, Jr., her loving children Kyle, Chase and Chloe, Mother-Gloria Das, Sister-Shanti Das, Brother-Ashok (Geri) Das, Mother In Law-Lurlene Arnold, Sister-In Law Michelle (Gary) Brightwell and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her Celebration of Life service is Friday, April 26 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC at 11:00 AM. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 25 from 6:00 8:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington/Matthews, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers contributions be made in her honor to "-Central and Western North Carolina" and "Silence the Shame.com" (A Mental Health Advocacy Foundation).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019
