BUSBY, Ann Ann Blackmon Zimmerman Busby passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. Born in Atlanta in 1921, she spent her last several years being lovingly cared for at a community home, Bebe's Cottage, in Alpharetta. She is survived by her niece, Suzanne Hoag, her great-nieces, Amber Williams and Rebecca Schneider and their families.



