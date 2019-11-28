|
|
CLYATT (COLLINS), Ann Ann Collins Clyatt, 82, died peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Missoula, Montana, due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was born Martha Ann Collins on October 24, 1937 in Miami, Florida, to William Spence Collins and Gracie Lee (Starling) Collins. Ann graduated from Brown High School in Atlanta in 1955 and from the University of Georgia in 1958, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Ann married Eugene Gibson "Gene" Clyatt at Gordon Street Baptist Church in Atlanta on December 20, 1958. Ann and Gene began married life in Miami, Florida, and then returned to the Atlanta area in 1961 before moving to Missoula in 1977. Ann taught kindergarten at the Annie House Cook School in Sandy Springs and first grade at Trinity School in Atlanta. Following the move to Montana, Ann was the office manager for Clyatt Construction Company. Ann was a past member of Gordon Street Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs and prior to her death was an active member of Lolo Community Church in Lolo, Montana. Ann was predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Collins of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; her children, Susan (Kevin) Lybeck of Avon, Connecticut, Sheila (Rich) Schaub of Missoula, and Gene (Janet) Clyatt of Superior, Montana; her eight grandchildren, Kyle Kuburich, Amanda (Chase) Callen, Erik (Laura) Lybeck, Jason Lybeck, Aaron Kuburich, Trent Kuntz, Matt Lybeck, and Brian Lybeck; and her two great-grandchildren, David and Julia Lybeck. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, from 4PM to 6PM at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. Funeral service will be Monday, December 2, at 10AM at Garden City Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens and luncheon back at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or to Lolo Community Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 28, 2019