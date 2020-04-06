|
DONEHOO, Ann Mrs. Ann R. Donehoo, 92 of McDonough passed away on March 16, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, GA on October 1, 1927 to the late Noyes and Hattie Rice. Ann was an Executive Secretary for the State of Georgia with the Public Services Commission for 35 years. She loved to travel, socialize and spend time with her loving family. She always had a smile on her face and that is one of the things that we will miss the most. Along with her parents and two brothers, Hoyt and Duke, Ann was preceded in death by her husband Herbert H. Donehoo, Jr. in 2011. She is survived by her children, Gail Huskey of Lake Mary, FL and David and Connie Donehoo of McDonough, GA. Four grandchildren, David and Sarah Donehoo of Snellville, GA, Rachel and Scott Summers of Milner, GA, Andrew and Lauren Huskey of Winter Springs, FL and Sam and Caitlin Huskey of Winter Springs, FL. Two Great-Grandchildren, Hudson and Emma Summers of Milner, GA. Sisters, Peggy Hughes, Jane Tidwell, RueNell Pair, Judy Odom and brothers, Hugh Rice and Dan Rice and several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Timberridge Presbyterian Church or Faith Presbyterian Church. Haisten Funerals and Cremations, McDonough, GA. haistenfunerals.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 6, 2020