HAYS (HOLCOMBE), Ann Ann Holcombe Hays was born in Marietta, GA on Aug. 17, 1928 and died in Atlanta on Feb. 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Sue Pattillo Holcombe and Clelan Holcombe. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS Degree in Home Economics. Ann married William Grady Hays, Jr. in 1954. They enjoyed a wonderful life together and traveled extensively. They often traveled with their three sons and later with all of the family on vacations to the beach. She dearly loved her eight grandchildren and eagerly anticipated their time in her home. Her greatest pleasure was to be with her family. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and served as President of the Women's Bible Class and moderator of Circle 9. Ann was a member of the Woman's Auxiliary of Piedmont Hospital and a Pink Lady volunteer. She was president of Rabun Gap Nacoochee Club and several other community organizations. She was very interested in genealogy and enjoyed researching her family history. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (Fort Peachtree Chapter), The Colonial Dames of America (Chapter XXIV) and First Families of South Carolina. She is survived by her husband William G. Hays, Jr., three sons: Woodfrin Grady Hays (Woody) and his wife Adrianne, Steven Gregory Hays (Greg) and his wife Annette, and William Danfield Hays (Dan) and his wife Lesley; and eight grandchildren: Emily, Will, Christopher, Ellen, Clara, Greg Jr., Henry and Caroline. Following a family graveside service, a memorial service will be held on Monday Feb. 17 at 2 PM, at First Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends in the Reception Room immediately after the service. Anyone who wishes to send a memorial gift, please consider Rabun Gap Nacoochee School, 399 Nacoochee Drive, Rabun Gap, GA 30568 or First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309, or a . The family wishes to thank Keena Dorsey, Mia Ahn and Ena Williams for their excellent care.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020