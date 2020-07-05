Ann Henshaw

HENSHAW, Ann It is with a heavy heart, we say goodbye to Ann P. Henshaw, who peacefully passed away from natural causes on June 29, 2020 at the age of 87. Ann was born October 15, 1933 in Lenoir, NC. She attended Oak Hill High School and Lenoir Rhyne University . After graduation, she married John S. Henshaw, raised a family and moved up and down the east coast making her home in Sandy Springs in 1979. She was in banking for 35 years, retiring as a Vice President in 1999 with First Union National Bank. She started the only Women's Banking Department in GA and was awarded the U.S. Small Business Banker Advocate for the State of GA. Additionally she was active in professional organizations including: President of the GA Executive Women's Network, Women's Commerce Club, Leadership Atlanta, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and North Metro Republican Women. Ann's passion for the Sandy Springs community was evident in the many civic organizations she was affiliated with: Heritage Sandy Springs, Sandy Springs Society, the Chamber of Commerce, Garden Club, and Neighborhood Association. Ann lived at Mt. Vernon Towers where she was active with the bridge and book clubs, welcoming committee and 5th floor captain. After 40 years, Ann recently relocated to Pittsburgh, PA to live with her daughter Katharine (Katy) DeMent. Other surviving relatives include: Beverly Powell (sister in-law), Bev's children Michael and Leigh Ann, and grandchildren Zach, Tori and Spencer. Ann's aunts Margie Sherrill, Lenora Sherrill, Shirley Branch. Her beloved cat Sam, (18) who will miss her most of all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Laurie and Ruth Powell, daughter Jennifer, and husband of 22 years, John. No formal memorial is scheduled at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to the Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home, Inc., 7441 Washington Street Swissvale, PA. En lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Heritage Sandy Springs or your local Home Hospice Care; as their compassion made her final days with us peaceful and possible at home.www.niedfuneralhome.com